Relief concert finances two new homes in Spencer, rehab of 10 others

There was a ribbon cutting in Spencer earlier today for the second of two Habitat for Humanity houses financed with the proceeds from a flood-relief concert in June.

The flooding that hit Spencer in mid-2024 damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes. Country singer Eli Alger, a central Iowa native, headlined the benefit concert with his band, Faster Horses. “If I had a couple kids…a blue collar family and I just lost it all, you know, I’m pulling my hair out, going ‘What am I going to do?’ And that was the whole point, to get those people back on track,” Alger said.

The concert raised $250,000 in cash, construction materials and sponsorships. In addition to building two Habitat for Humanity homes, the initiative helped refurbish more than 10 houses through a partnership with Spencer’s long-term recovery program.

(Reporting by George Bower, KICD, Spencer)