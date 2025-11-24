Black Friday could be White Friday as snow is possible

Forecasters say the weather shouldn’t cause any major troubles for Iowans prior to Thanksgiving, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury says there could be a wintery storm system moving in right -after- the holiday.

“Models are indicating that there could be some snow moving into the area as we get into Friday and into the weekend,” Bury says. “It’s still several days out, but it certainly looks like there could be accumulating snow potential, so it’s definitely something to watch over the next few days and adjust travel plans, if needed.”

After temperatures much warmer than normal in the past week, Bury says it’ll be significantly colder in the week ahead, with highs forecast for Thanksgiving Day only in the 20s and low 30s, with lows in the teens.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)