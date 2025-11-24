Central Iowa woman arrested after car carrying child hit by gunfire

Des Moines police say a local woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly fired shots at a car containing her fiancé and an eight-year-old child.

Investigators say a Des Moines man claims his fiancée used a handgun and shot at his car during a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

He said he was in the front seat and his daughter was in the back seat.

Officers say there was a bullet hole in the rear passenger door. No one was hurt.

Police arrested 28-year-old Lakeisha Powell after recovering what they believe was the handgun used, a shell casing and other evidence.

Powell is jailed on charges including: child endangerment, domestic abuse assault with a weapon, and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.