Branstad to receive ‘Iowa Award’ on Dec. 11

Governor Kim Reynolds will present former Governor Terry Branstad with the Iowa Award next month. It’s the state’s highest citizen honor.

In a news release announcing her decision, Reynolds said Branstad’s commitment to public service “is unrivaled” and “no one is more deserving of the honor.” Branstad was the nation’s youngest governor when he was first elected in 1982. In December of 2015, during his fifth term, Branstad became the nation’s longest serving governor. Branstad chose Reynolds to be his running mate for his 2010 campaign and return to the governor’s office, Reynolds became governor when he resigned in mid-2017 to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Former President Herbert Hoover was the first recipient of the Iowa Award, in 1951. Branstad will be the 26th Iowan to receive it. Branstad, who turned 79 on November 17, said in a written statement that he is “honored and very pleased to be named on a list of very distinguished Iowans.” Seven of them were named Iowa Award recipients by Branstad during his nearly 22 and a half years as governor.

Governor Reynolds will present the Iowa Award to Branstad during a ceremony in the Iowa Capitol on December 11.