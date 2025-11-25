Four candidates for governor at Ida County forum

Four of the Republicans running for governor appeared at an Ida County GOP event last night and three of them focused the crowd’s attention on the competitor in the race who wasn’t there.

Zach Lahn, a businessman from Belle Plaine, mentioned Congressman Randy Feenstra as he was talking about the proposed carbon pipeline. “The last time I heard him talk about this, he said, we ‘shouldn’t use eminent domain.’ I’m sorry, that’s not strong enough,” Lahn said. “You are disqualified from this from that answer alone.”

Feenstra held a meet and greet at a Pizza Ranch in Mason City last night. Pastor Brad Sherman said he had hoped Feenstra would “show up” in Holstein and clarify his views on issues. Adam Steen, former director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, said people want answers, not absence.

“It’s good to see all five gubernatorial candidates here. Just kidding. Where’s Randy Feenstra? He talks about how tall he is and nobody cares,” Steen said and the crowd laughed. “What we care about is the issues.”

State Representative Eddie Andrews is the other candidate for governor who spoke in Holstein last night. The five candidates running for Feenstra’s seat in the U-S House were there, too. Each candidate for governor and for congress was given 10 minutes to speak and some used part of their time to answer questions from the crowd.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)