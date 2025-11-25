Trustees name Stuebner 26th president of Simpson College

The interim president of Simpson College in Indianola is now its 26th president.

Susan Stuebner was named interim leader of Simpson this summer following the sudden death of Simpson President Jay Byers. The chair of Simpson’s Board of Trustees says faculty, staff and student leaders have been enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive about Stuebner’s leadership. She holds degrees from Harvard and Dartmouth and previously served as an administrator at two Pennsylvania institutions: Allegheny College and Lycoming College. She was president of Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire for eight years before her arrival at Simpson.

Stuebner is a Minnesota native. Early in her career, Stuebner served as an admissions counselor and head women’s basketball coach at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania. Simpson’s Board of Trustees unanimously named Stuebner Simpson’s president earlier today. Simpson was founded in 1860 as a seminary and is named for a nationally known bishop in the Methodist Church. Simpson’s website indicates about 1200 students are enrolled at the school this fall.