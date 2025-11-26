Iowa traffic deaths remain down heading toward end of year

Traffic deaths on Iowa roadways have been running below average, and the state is on a pace to end up below 300 for the first time in years. There were 248 traffic deaths through Tuesday, which is 61 below the same date last year.

The head of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, Brett Tjepkes, says there are several factors in the drop, including a big law change. “One thing that we think has been a major component is the passage of the hands free law. You know that prohibits people from holding their cell phones, using their cell phones in their hand while they drive,” he says.

Tjepkes says the law has helped boost other efforts. “We were on a downward trend before that law came into effect, July 1st, but they’ve really been going down since then,” he says. Thousands of drivers who’ve been caught breaking the law are getting warnings until January. “It’s an educational opportunity, you know, make people aware of the law, how they can still use their phone as long as it’s not in their hand,” Tjepkes says. “They can integrate it into their vehicle, use Siri or Alexa for voice activation so you know, phones still can be used, but we just can’t use it to look at anything or to hold in our hand.”

Tjepkes says other efforts to make the roadways safer are also working. “The Iowa Department of Transportation has been doing a lot of things with roadway designs and engineering, and that’s a major factor I believe, And also, a lot of education has gone out there and we support a lot of education with Mothers Against Drunk Driving,” he says.

The State Patrol does education events and there’s more focus on educating younger drivers. “I think there’s just a variety of things that provide for a safe system, a safe roadway system. And so I don’t think there’s one magic pill to it all, but it’s really just all working together,” he says.