Iowans need to use that ladder with care, or face a trip to the ER

Many Iowans are spending more time on ladders lately, cleaning leaves out their gutters and hanging holiday lights, so a health care professional is offering some safety tips so they don’t fall off those ladders.

Registered nurse Kelly Hilsabeck, the trauma injury prevention coordinator at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says don’t use a step ladder when the job may call for an extension ladder to reach a high roof peak.

“To select an appropriate ladder for your job, inspect it for any damage before using it so you don’t run into any surprises while climbing,” Hilsabeck says. “And then setting it up safely, just making sure it’s on a firm, level surface and that it’s stable and secure before climbing.”

Hilsabeck says if you’ve got a job that requires a ladder, don’t rush.

“Go nice and slow,” Hilsabeck says. “One of the most important things to remember is that Three Points of Contact Rule, so that just means that you have two hands and one foot on the ladder, or two feet and one hand on the ladder, at all times. It’s really important to keep those hands free of any object so you can keep them on the ladder to help prevent slipping.”

When cleaning leaves out of the gutters, for example, the tendency is to reach as far as you can from atop the ladder to shovel out the debris.

“If you’re finding that you’re needing to reach too far, you really need to come down the ladder and reposition it,” Hilsabeck says. “We really don’t want you over-reaching, so focus on centering that body weight between the two ladder side rails.”

Some Iowans might want to start hiring out jobs that involve getting up on the roof.

“Do a self risk assessment and ask yourself if you can do the project safely,” she says. “If you’re someone who worries about your balance, we’d really want you to avoid using a ladder.”

Also, wear good shoes for the job so you don’t risk slipping, and if it’s a wet and windy day, the job may need to be put off.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.