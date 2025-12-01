Cyber Monday: Iowans should double-check before they double-click

Many Iowans are online and looking for holiday shopping deals on this Cyber Monday, but Bao Vang, at the Better Business Bureau, warns that scams are on the rise, especially at this time of year.

Vang says, “If someone is splashing ‘sale,’ ‘limited-time,’ or ‘deal,’ just think twice about whether this is luring you instead of actually being a legitimate sale.”

She’s urging Iowans to make certain before they click “buy” that they’re on a retailer’s actual website, and not a fake mock-up.

“A lot of websites out there that are quickly made,” she says, “or can be put up relatively easily will mimic other sites and can steal photos, images, and products from other places.”

Vang recommends consumers do as much research as possible on the products and the sellers before buying anything.