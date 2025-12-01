Driver dies after vehicle hits northeast Iowa house

A driver has died after hitting a house in Independence yesterday.

Independence Fire Department officials say crews driving to the scene shortly before noon on Sunday were told law enforcement officers had begun CPR on the person inside the vehicle, who was taken to the local hospital where they died. Authorities say the vehicle left the road, hit a parked car and then hit the house.

Independence Light and Power and MidAmerican Energy crews were called in due to compromised electrical and gas lines.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)