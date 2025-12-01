Massive Thanksgiving weekend storm hits Iowa

Classes are cancelled today at Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and several other Iowa colleges to give students who went home for Thanksgiving more time to return after a massive storm dumped over a foot of snow in some areas of the state.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to 210 accidents on Iowa highways from Friday through midday Sunday. The patrol says there were no fatalities, but 20 people were injured. State troopers were called to help well over 600 motorists during the storm.

The National Weather Service reports by Sunday morning, 16.5 inches of snow had fallen in Fort Dodge. The Des Moines Airport was shut down for about 12 hours after a plane slid off the runway Saturday night.

Many churches cancelled services on Sunday and dozens of Iowa schools have cancelled or delayed the start of classes today.