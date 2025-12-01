Survey: Iowans give state’s health care a C+, which ranks tops in the US

A new poll ranks Iowa #1 nationally when it comes to people’s experience with the health care system.

The poll conducted by Gallup and the non-profit West Health asked nearly 20,000 Americans their opinions on their state’s health care costs, quality and access.

Iowa ranked highest but only received a C+ overall, while the nation averaged a C.

West Health CEO Tim Lash says the overall low grades reflect a growing frustration with the health care system.

“In the top 10 states, on average, one in five individuals are saying they are not getting the treatment that’s recommended because they can’t afford it,” Lash says. “In the bottom 10, it’s 40-percent, but neither are acceptable.”

He says some of Iowa’s investments in rural health and Medicaid expansion helped, but the state still barely got a passing grade.

“Iowa performing better than the bottom states shows us there are things you can do to do better,” Lash says, “but we need to do more of that.”

The survey found one in four Iowans reported distance to medical professionals delayed or prevented receiving care in the past 12 months, while more than 50 percent said long wait times for appointments affected their care.

Also, more than one in ten reported either cutting back on driving, borrowing money or skipping pills in order to afford care or medication.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)