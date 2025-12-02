Grassley raises legal concerns about U.S. attack on Venezuelan boat

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s not sure yet if he’ll be included in the select group of lawmakers who will hear an admiral’s classified briefing Thursday on the deadly attack on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean Sea by U.S. forces. The boat was suspected of carrying drugs and all on board were killed in the September strike.

Grassley says he has concerns about the legality of what happened, as details on the incident are still sparse.

“Those concerns are related to what the law says,” Grassley says. “I would expect law to be followed. I have seen so many things that other presidents have done, like Obama in Libya.”

A White House spokeswoman has said the Caribbean attack was carried out in accordance with all laws governing armed conflict, but lawmakers from both parties expressed worry Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly issued the verbal attack order.

“I expect all American law to be followed,” Grassley says, “and in the case of this being on the international waters, I would expect international law to be filled.”

Some Democrats suggest the attack could be considered a war crime, but Grassley, a Republican, says he still needs more facts about the incident.

“I probably could answer your question a little bit better after I get some information from my judiciary staff,” Grassley says, “because we’re all seeking more information from the administration on this subject.”

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is demanding his panel be granted full access to the military’s audio and video of the attack.

The September strike is one of several by U.S. forces in recent months which reports say have claimed more than 80 lives.