Iowa weekend storm puts November in top 10 for snow

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the heavy snow we got this weekend bumped up what had been a dry November to put the month near the top of the record books.

Glisan says the preliminary statewide average for November snowfall is 8 inches. “If that holds, around that 8 inch mark, it’s about five-and-a-half inches above average, which would put us in the top ten snowiest Novembers in 138 years of records,” Glisan says, “which is kind of astounding, giving that it was basically snowfall over 36 hours. So it was a very potent system that came through.”

Overall precipitation for the month was below normal. “If we take the rain we had and then combine that with the liquid equivalent of the snowfall that we had at the end of the month, preliminarily we’re coming out at at about 1.6 inches of moisture and that’s about a quarter inch below average,” he says.

The average November temperature was 37 degrees, though early on it looked like we’d be well above that.

“Mid-month we had temperatures in the 60s and 70s and then we kind of nosed nose dove towards the end of the month. Overall though, we were about three degrees above average for November,” he says.

Glisan says there’s good and bad to having a snowpack. One of the good things is a shallow frost depth. “And a more shallow frost depth gives us a higher potential as we melt in late winter and early spring of infiltrating that melted snow pack into the profile versus it running off,” he says. He says getting more runoff into the ground will help those areas that have been dryer than normal.

There’s also a negative to having snow on the ground. “Of course having a snowpack on the ground also produces colder temperatures, so you know, depending on what you like, I think we have a variety out there for everybody,” he says. The forecast is calling for varying amounts of snow and colder temperatures this week to keep that snowpack in place.