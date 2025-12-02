Man charged with burglary for breaking into State Auditor’s home

A man accused of breaking in and staying in State Auditor Rob Sand’s home while Sand and his family were out of town for Thanksgiving has been charged with burglary.

When Sand and his family returned home Sunday, Des Moines Police say the man refused to leave, claimed the house was his and was wearing clothes he’d found in house. Sand, who is running for governor, told The Des Moines Register his family is safe and “the prompt assistance of law enforcement is one more thing for which our family is thankful.”

Court documents describe the man who was arrested as homeless and indicate 41-year-old Jeffrey Moffett broke into the house on Friday. Two police officers were injured during Moffett’s arrest and he’s been charged with interference with official acts as well as second degree burglary.