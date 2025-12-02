Seven people escape home fire in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge firefighters says everyone safely got out of a burning two-story residence Monday evening.

They say heavy smoke was coming from the attic when fire trucks arrived. The fire left seven people and six dogs without a home. Many fire hydrants next to the structure had to be cleared due to snow to allow firefighters to install their hoses.

It took 90 minutes to extinguish the flames in the sub-zero cold. The late-night fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical issue in the attic.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)