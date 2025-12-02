University of Iowa gets approval for multi-million dollar Burge bathroom renovation

The University of Iowa is going to start a major improvement project this summer in one of its residence halls.

UI Vice President Rod Lehnertz says they are going to renovate the bathrooms on the six floors of Burge Hall.

“It’s a $20.3 million project and is part of student life and the housing and dining continued effort to keep our residence halls modernized,” Lehnertz says.

He says the update continues other work that has been done to the residence hall. “Burge Hall is a building that was built in 1957 and remains popular, and our second largest residence hall in the main campus, and the needs in this case, as has been done in other residence halls, is to modernize the restrooms into a pod system and also new plumbing,” he says.

Lehnertz says the renovations will take several years as they will do the work in the summer To maximize the amount of work we can do when students are not on campus. “So it would be completed in ’26, ’27, ’28, ’29 and ’30,” Lehnertz says.

The Board of Regents approved the design and budget for the project at their recent meeting.