2025 Iowa Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony

Four Iowans are being honored for their heroic efforts to save others from burning homes and icy waters. The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards were established in 1977 and this year’s ceremony was hosted by Governor Kim Reynolds.

“Each of you demonstrated a level of bravery that most of only hope we’re capable of,” Reynolds said during the event staged in the Iowa Capitol’s rotunda. “…Courage is what transforms ordinary people into heroes and that’s what makes today so special because the people we’re honoring would never think of themselves that way. They will tell you they just did what anyone would have done, but we know that not everyone runs toward danger.”

Kyle Peterson of Spirit Lake received the Lifesaving with Valor Award for his actions early this year, on January 5. He saw an accident on East Okoboji Lake, left his seat in a restaurant along the shore and ran half a mile across ice on the lake to rescue a couple who’d been tossed from their UTV into open water. Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens told the crowd today that Peterson could hear the woman’s screams as he ran.

“Once at the water’s edge, Kyle found the couple grasping for purchase along the ice shelf,” Bayens said. “…With nowhere else to turn, Kyle shrugged out of his jacket and threw it to the woman, using it as a rope. Kyle then began the arduous task for pulling the woman to safety as he struggled to find traction on the glassy ice. Once he was able to pull the women onto stable ice, Kyle then turned his attention to the husband and did the same.”

Peterson then led the couple back across that half mile of frozen lake to safety and a couple of minutes later first responders arrived.

Another Lifesaving with Valor award was presented to a man from Clinton who saving a long-time friend during an ice fishing trip last February. Michael Edwards’ friend was cutting a new fishing hole in a Jackson County lake when the ice buckled and the man slid in the water. The state’s public safety commissioner saod Michael sprawled on the ice and grabbed the end of the ice auger his friend had been using. “Soon, the life-threatening game of tug and war ensued,” Bayens said. “Each time one or the other pulled on the auger, Michael slid closer to the edge. When that would happen, Michael’s friend would quit pulling so as not to endanger Michael, but in that same vein Michael refused to let the icy waters claim his friend.” A second man arrived with a fishing sled and helped pull the man out of the water.

John Wonio is this year’s other Lifesaving with Valor Award recipient. Wonio noticed his neighbor’s home was on fire on December 7 of last year, called 911 and helped a Des Moines policeman break down the home’s front door. Bayens said one of the occupants who’d recently had cataract surgery heard John’s voice and followed it out of the house, but John and the policeman saw a woman sitting in a chair. “The two yelled at the top of their lungs, pleading for the woman to flee the home, but to their dismay they received no answer…John rushed through the front door and thrust himself into the burning home,” Bayens said. “Once inside, he found the unconscious woman…and dragged her to safety.” The woman was hospitalized for over two weeks for treatment of a collapsed lung, carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation and she was discharged just before last Christmas.

Meagan Murray, a letter carrier from New Hampton, received the Governor’s Lifesaving Award. Bayens said Murray rescued an 85-year-old woman from a burning home in New Hampton on September 30, 2024. “Realizing someone was trapped inside, Meagan forced open an exterior door, helped the woman escape to safety and remained with her until help arrived,” Bayens said. “On that day, an elderly mom was in need of a guardian angel and Meagan fit the bill.”

Bayens said the four Iowans honored are remarkable people who provided aid when it was needed most.