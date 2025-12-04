U.S. Rep. Hinson prefers deposits in HSAs rather than ACA insurance subsidies

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she expects a bipartisan solution to emerge to resolve the debate over the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies, but she says any deal must include new income restrictions.

“My biggest concern is ending the fraud and abuse here because we have some incredibly wealthy folks who have been able to take advantage of a system that really should be used for working class and vulnerable Americans,” Hinson said this morning during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

In 2021, Americans with incomes 400% above the poverty line became eligible for the tax credits for insurance policies purchased through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. That set of credits expire December 31. Republican Congressman Zach Nunn is the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to co-sponsor the bipartisan “Fix It Act” that calls for a two-year extension of the credits, giving congress time to come up with Affordable Care Act changes. Hinson said she prefers direct federal payments into Health Savings Accounts that consumers could use to buy insurance. “Those kind of proposals, in my mind, are the way we should be going here because they send the subsidies directly to the consumer and so that protects consumer choice,” Hinson said, “and it also makes sure we’re not subsidizing wealthy families or big health insurance companies.”

The top Republican in the Senate has promised senators will have an Affordable Care Act vote next week. Senate Democrats plan to propose a three-year extension of the insurance subsidies. Hinson expects a different plan to emerge. “I’m looking at details of all these proposals, but I’m not commit to supporting any of them until I see them number one cross the finish line in the other chamber and make it over as a serious proposal, but number two it has to be a something again that meets those requirements of protecting taxpayers and lowering costs at the same time,” said Hinson, who currently represents Iowa’s second congressional district and is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Other Republicans in the House have cited a recent report from the Government Accountability Office. The agency was able to use fictious Social Security numbers to buy insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace for about two dozen people who did not exist.