38 days ’til 2026 Iowa legislature begins, lawmakers still mulling property tax ideas

The lawmaker who leads the Commerce Committee in the Iowa House says it’s too early to say what path legislators may take to reduce property taxes for Iowans.

Representative David Young of Van Meter suggests nothing’s been ruled out — yet. “Everything being on the table means everything being on the table,” Young said. “Some things may be taken off sooner rather than later.”

Young was part of a panel discussion earlier today at the Iowa Taxpayers Association annual meeting. “I want substantive reform and I don’t want to revisit this issue for a long time,” Young said.

Representative Larry McBurney, a Democrat from Urbandale who was part of the discussion, is not opposed to “starting over from scratch” and redesigning the property tax system. “I definitely think there is an appetite for a major overhaul,” McBurney said. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to get there in this next session.”

Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, suggests new restrictions based on household income and finding some way to limit property tax increases for Iowans who are retired. “Property taxes are the most unfair tax there is because it’s nothing to do with your ability to pay,” Dotzler said.

Young said legislators are hearing emotional stories from older Iowans who are getting priced out of their homes because of rising property taxes. “We are all in the same boat on this one,” Young said, “wanting to make sure that the people that we serve and we work for, that they can go to bed at night the knowing that they can wake up in the bed every day, if they want.”

Young and other panelists raised concerns about property tax breaks for some economic development projects and suggested lawmakers may no longer allow those tax breaks to be permanent.

The 2026 Iowa legislative session begins January 12. Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has indicated she will present a property tax plan to lawmakers the following day when she delivers the annual “Condition of the State” message at the Iowa Capitol.