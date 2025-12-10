$4.7 million in USDA grants to five Iowa projects

USDA Rural Development has awarded a total of four-point-seven million dollars to support projects at two hospitals and for three municipal water systems.

The Wayne County Hospital in Corydon is planning to build an addition for a more modern dialysis unit and is getting a $2 million USDA grant. Palmer Lutheran Health Center in West Union is getting a $1.1 million grant to support renovations of facilities for delivering babies and providing postpartum care.

The USDA says Denison Municipal Utilities will use its $1 million grant to build a dam on the East Boyer River that will help recharge the area around a drinking water well. Macedonia, a town in Pottawattamie County, is getting $580,000 from the USDA to built a new well and a $29,000 USDA grant to the town of Clearfield, in southwest Iowa, will be used on a study to evaluate the town’s wastewater system and design improvements.