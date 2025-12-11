Study: Iowans’ heart attacks are most lethal between Christmas and New Year’s

Research predicts more Iowans will die from heart attacks during the last week of December than any other week of the year.

Rob Gavora, chief administrative officer at MercyOne-Iowa Heart Center in Des Moines, says there isn’t just one reason for the grim outlook, but several, including the stress of the season.

“Many folks are obviously indulging in foods or other activities they might not normally be engaging in. Many folks aren’t quite as active during that time of the year as well, with their exercise and things of that nature,” Gavora says. “Many folks who are constantly taking medications or they’re on some type of medication cycle, they maybe take a break or discontinue (the meds) as they’re spending time with family, or traveling.”

Gavora serves on the board of directors of the Iowa chapter of the American Heart Association. He says we need to be aware of the signs of a heart attack or stroke all year long, but it’s especially critical during the next few weeks.

“Obviously, during the time of the year with family, friends, many folks have bigger meals or maybe different types of foods they don’t normally have throughout the year,” Gavora says. “Making sure folks stay on the healthy regimen as best as possible, exercising a few minutes per day as well. The American Heart Association recommends at least 20 minutes of exercise per day to really make sure you’re even just walking or moving and getting your cardiovascular health constant.”

It’s important to maintain routines and keep healthy habits, and Gavora says it’s okay to indulge a little, but moderation is key. According to Gavora, one of the most critical factors might be that people ignore important warning signs of a heart attack or stroke.

“In Iowa, just like the rest of the country, about 70% of the cardiac arrests that do occur outside of a hospital or healthcare facility generally do happen at home,” Gavora says. “One piece of advice that we always really, really stress is that it’s super important that at least one person within a family or a group does know how to do hands-only CPR.”

Especially in rural Iowa communities, EMS responses can be delayed and minutes matter, so Gavora says it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms and seek treatment right away.

Studies show more cardiac deaths occur in the U.S. on December 25th than on any other day of the year, followed by December 26th and January 1st.