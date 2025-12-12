Iowans will be dashing through the snow to get sand, sun, surf

It’s one of the snowiest Decembers in years and record numbers of Iowans are predicted to leave the state for the year-end holidays to thaw out someplace warm.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says the forecast for the seven-state region that includes Iowa shows more than nine-million residents will be traveling between December 20th and January 1st. That’s a one-percent increase from last year, while the national figures are up more than two-percent.

“People are eager to travel — is the biggest thing, and that’s kind of the trend that we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Ortner says. “We can say that we’re still exiting from COVID, coming up on six years later, but that is the the reality. The mental shift for folks has made them see travel as a need-to-do instead of a want-to-do.”

Four of the top ten domestic destinations for the holidays are in Florida, along with other sunny cities like Honolulu, Maui, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Ortner says the preferences are starting to change for international travel.

“There is a little bit of a shift. You’re seeing more Caribbean and trips to Mexico topping the list in our region for Iowa and our neighboring states,” Ortner says. “One of the biggest changes we’ve seen is the growth in what AAA considers ‘other’ modes of transportation and that’s cruises, and that’s for any age, young people, families, singles.”

While most Iowans who are traveling for the holidays will be going by motor vehicle, those who are flying can expect to pay more for their plane tickets.

“Domestic flights are averaging about $890 roundtrip, and that’s up 7% over last year. Hotel stays are up about 13%, and rental cars are up about 1%,” Ortner says. “One area where it’s down is if you’re taking those international trips. International flight costs are down about 14%, with an average of about $1,400 for a roundtrip flight.”

Iowans who will be driving to their holiday destinations should be spending less, he says, when stopping to fill the tank.

“The national average for the first time in over four years is below $3 per gallon, and we’re at least 10-cents or more per gallon less across the state on an average when we’re looking at prices this week than we were to 2024,” Ortner says, “so definitely an advantage for those of us hitting the road for the holiday.”

The statewide average for gasoline is $2.52 a gallon, compared to the state average a year ago of $2.70, and the current national average price of $2.94.