Weekend snowstorm could bring Iowa wind chills of 30-below

For the third straight Saturday, more snow is in the statewide forecast, along with what could be the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Dodson says this very snowy December is about to get even snowier with the approaching storm system.

“Generally, we’re going to be seeing around one to three inches with that, but there could be a band in there that we could be looking at anywhere from three to five,” Dodson says, “so definitely more snowfall and much colder temperatures.”

This front will bring in exceptionally cold air from the arctic, and Iowans may need to toss another quilt on the bed tomorrow night.

“We’re looking at just low temperatures in the single digits below zero to teens below zero in northern Iowa and we could even see a few locations get near minus-20 in northwest Iowa,” Dodson says. “We’re also going to be looking at wind chills with those. We’re going to be seeing a pretty good area of minus-20s to even minus-30 in far northern Iowa.”

After the frigid weekend, the forecast calls for a warm-up next week with highs possibly back in the 30s and 40s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)