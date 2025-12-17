Courthouse in northwest Iowa’s Lyon County vandalized

A county courthouse in the northwest corner of Iowa was vandalized overnight.

Lyon County officials say someone broke into the courthouse in Rock Rapids last night or early this morning and caused significant damage. Officials found broken glass and things written on the walls. State troopers have joined the Lyon County Sheriff’s office to investigate. Officials say the courthouse will be closed to the public for the rest of the week to preserve the integrity of the crime scene and allow time for cleaning.

According to the Iowa Judicial Branch website, the courthouse in Rock Rapids was built in 1916 at a cost of nearly $110,000. The outer walls are made of limestone lined with brick. Italian marble floors lead to the rotunda inside.

(By Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)