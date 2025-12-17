Dignified transfer ceremony today for two Iowa National Guardsmen killed in Syria

Both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators and three members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are joining President Trump today at a dignified transfer ceremony as the remains of the two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria return to American soil.

The White House press secretary announced yesterday that Trump would meet with the families of Sergeant Nate Howard of Marshalltown and Sergeant Edgar Torres-Tovar of Des Moines at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The caskets carrying the two soldiers will be draped with American flags and carried off a military plane during the dignified transfer ceremony.

Howard’s family posted a message on social media, saying his younger brother, an Iowa National Guardsman who was also deployed to the Middle East this summer, is part of the escort bringing Howard back to the United State. Howard and Torres-Tovar were killed Saturday in an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman, who was then killed by U.S. and Syrian forces.

The Iowa National Guard announced Monday night that two other soldiers who were seriously injured in the attack had arrived in the U.S. for medical care. Iowa National Guard Major General Stephen Osborn said another soldier’s superficial wound had been treated in Syria and that soldier has returned to duty.