Mark January 1st on the calendar to take a hike in an Iowa state park

Iowans are being encouraged to start 2026 off with a little exercise, fellowship and fresh air.

This is the 14th year the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has offered First Day Hikes, where folks can gather on January 1st at any of several dozen state parks and forests for a short hike through the woods.

Sherry Arntzen, chief of the DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, says it makes for an excellent New Year’s Day activity — and it’s free.

“It’s just a great way for friends and family to get out and enjoy the new year in a state park,” Arntzen says. “We offer 23 areas that are having guided hikes and we also have 21 areas that aren’t having guided hikes, but our staff have picked a great section of trail for those who want to go out at their leisure and enjoy those trails.”

The 44 hiking areas are spread out in parks and forests across the state, so everyone will be just a short drive away from being able to take part.

Even when it’s below freezing, Arntzen says the First Day Hikes are well attended.

“People are really eager to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” she says, “and this is just a great way to remind people that we have these wonderful resources available year round.”

Better yet, Arnten says some of the hikes will feature treats at the end of the trail.

“We have a great network of what we call Friends Groups that support our parks and they play a role in providing refreshments, whether it’s hot chocolate and cookies, we have some that are having chili feeds after our events,” she says. “It’s just a great way to be able to talk to others that enjoy the outdoors and fill up your tummy before you go home.”

Some of the hikes are as short as a half-mile, while one planned for more adventurous hikers in western Iowa will go six miles. Full details about Iowa’s First Day Hikes can be found HERE.