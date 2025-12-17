Warmer weather will likely melt Iowa’s snow before Christmas arrives

Iowans who are dreaming of a white Christmas will likely have to settle for brown and faded green.

Despite all of the snow the state’s received in recent weeks, National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Dodson says a majority of that snow will be gone before December 25th arrives, and any new snow isn’t likely to stick around.

“We’ve got the warm temperatures today that will be kind of melting off the snow some more, rain moving over on top of that, which will only work to melt the snow as well,” Dodson says. “We’re not expecting much for accumulations from the snow on Thursday, maybe a light dusting, but temperatures will be warming back up to above freezing before that time.”

While some Iowans can’t quite get into the Yuletide mood without snow on the ground, Dodson says it’s just not in the cards this year.

“It’s looking like right now, generally seasonal to maybe slightly above seasonal temperatures,” he says, “and not seeing any significant snow at this time between now and Christmas.”

Places like Des Moines have already gotten 18 inches of snow in the past month, exceeding the snowfall from all of last season, while Fort Dodge has seen the state’s heaviest snowfall with 33 inches since Thanksgiving.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)