Coverage worries abound after Sioux City healthcare giants merge

Concerns are rising about whether Sioux City’s largest healthcare provider will continue to accept some insurance plans. UnityPoint Health took over MercyOne in Sioux City on September 1st and agreed to accept insurance plans used by MercyOne patients through year’s end, though an effort is underway to extend the agreement through March.

Shannon Stewart, a Sioux City insurance broker, says it would be disruptive if his clients lose coverage.

Stewart says, “History tells us that when you don’t have competition, that’s not good for pricing or services because you’re not competing against anyone.”

Stewart says some of the impacted insurance plans were more affordable options found through the federal marketplace. He says some of his clients may need to travel to Sioux Falls or Omaha for non-emergency coverage.

Pete Iversen, who lives near Sioux City, says not only did his health insurance premiums double in price, there weren’t many other options.

“When I started looking at the marketplace,” Iversen says, “there was really only one provider in Iowa that was affordable, and that was Oscar.”

But now Iversen says he faces another problem, as Oscar is one of the plans which UnityPoint Health had planned to stop accepting on January 1st.

“With health insurance, you always have to be really aware of who is in network and who isn’t,” he says, “and the network just got considerably smaller when the two largest hospitals are no longer in network.” Iversen says in the future he and his family could be forced to travel for medical care.

Impacted health insurance plans: Ambetter Health, Centivo, Mount Carmel MediGold – Medicare Advantage, Partners Direct Health, Wellcare Medicare Advantage, and Oscar.

Statement from UnityPoint Health:

UnityPoint Health is actively working with several insurers to extend temporary agreements through March 31, 2026 that were put in place to allow UnityPoint Health to continue to provide care for its patients. Patients should contact their insurance carrier directly to confirm their plan will be in-network with UnityPoint Health during this time. Patients are encouraged to review their insurance options during the federal health exchange open enrollment period, which ends January 15, 2026, to choose a plan that ensures they can continue receiving care at a UnityPoint Health facility throughout 2026.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)