Iowa law officers start two-week traffic safety initiative

Record numbers of travelers are expected on Iowa’s roads over the next two weeks, and law officers statewide are launching what’s known as a STEP, or Special Traffic Enforcement Program, later today that will last through January 4th.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says their goal is to allow everyone to safely reach their destinations.

“We will have extra troopers on the road through Christmas and into the new year,” Gardner says. “Our focus will be on preventing crashes involving distracted driving and impaired driving.”

Iowa has seen a significant drop in highway fatalities this year and could end 2025 with the lowest number of roadway deaths in decades.

“So we’re going to work diligently to keep those traffic crashes and those traffic deaths down the best we can,” Gardner says. “If you are out celebrating for Christmas and into the new year, please celebrate responsibly. If you’re going to be out celebrating and involving alcoholic beverages, have a designated driver, somebody sober to get you home safely. That could be a friend, family member, an Uber or taxi.”

Starting on January 1st, law officers will be able to start issuing citations under Iowa’s new Hands Free law, which says drivers cannot handle a cell phone while behind the wheel.

“So up until then, any warnings that drivers were issued from July 1st to January 1st will be on file,” Gardner says. “That means if a trooper runs somebody’s record, it will show that they were warned during that warning period, so that will likely affect the trooper’s decision on whether they issue a citation or not.”

He says the fine will be $170 for motorists who are caught using a cell phone that’s not in hands-free mode.

