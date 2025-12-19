Iowans with food allergies need to be vigilant at holiday parties

It’s the last weekend before Christmas and the upcoming holiday gatherings could be hazardous, even life-threatening, for kids who have serious food allergies and food restrictions.

Dr. Samantha Knox, a pediatric allergist at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says before you enter what could be a danger zone, contact the party’s host and be up-front in discussing any concerns.

“There could be hidden foods. There could be tree nuts or other nuts and peanuts, tree nuts mixed into things like pie crusts, cookies,” Knox says. “Milk and egg mixed into casseroles and mashed potatoes and a lot of things that are kind of hidden in a way, so we have to make sure that we are discussing with parents and that we are aware of that.”

Knox says parents have to be the advocates for their own children, and that may mean preparing and taking your own food to gatherings. If you’re throwing the party, Knox says to be responsible and plan all snacks and meals accordingly.

“As a host, you may want to ask that, of any families, parents, family members, are there any food allergies?” Knox says. “I think increasingly, as I’ve been with family and friends, that is something that we all do, because food allergies can pop up. We’ve got younger kids, we’ve got older, there’s different types of food allergies, or food restrictions, too, and intolerances.”

Those intolerances could include restrictions involving dairy or gluten. Knox says it’s important to be vigilant, and it may take a little extra work to keep everyone safe.

“I think it’s always best to either label it, so if you’re crafty, you can make a little sign that says what it contains, so parents can read it, but obviously the kids that might be around mobilizing just keeping it out of reach, and then also making sure that people just know,” she says. “You’ve got to let them know what’s in the food.”

It may be easier to put all foods that may contain allergens on a separate table. Knox says a simple rule is, if you don’t know what’s in the food, don’t eat it.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.