Kick off for America 250, Iowa edition

State-led plans to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence are coming into focus, but state officials are inviting Iowans to get creative and plan their own celebrations throughout the state.

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer is co-chair of the America 250 initiative in Iowa. “The America 250 celebration is our stage,” Cournoyer said yesterday. “This is our chance to shine a spotlight on our people, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, innovators, veterans and our faith communities; our attractions, our events and everyone who makes Iowa the soul of this nation.”

Most events will lead up to July 4th, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but there will be a Harvest Festival October 24. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said the festival and other events throughout the year will draw attention to how farming has shaped the history of Iowa and the nation. “Our founders, many of whom were founding farmers, shaped the early economy,” Naig said. “They sustained families and communities and provided the stability that allowed our country to grow and I would say allows us to grow today.”

Naig says 2026 provides Iowans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add “an America 250” twist to annual gatherings like fairs and festivals — or to create something new.

“We’re excited and encouraging a lot of creativity and take the initiative locally,” Naig said. “Let’s have a wonderful celebration in a variety of ways all across the state.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate plans to host 250 voter registration events. “Iowa has one of the highest voter registration and participation in the country,” Pate said. “We’re really just trying to make sure that people are current on voter registration and that they remember this is a big election year (and) that they’re out there voting as well.”

The Iowa Department of Education will be hosting poem, essay and video contests. The Masons of Iowa will decorate the graves of the 42 Revolutionary War soldiers who are buried in Iowa. Iowa PBS will release documentaries about the Iowan who founded 4-H and another about the Civil War veteran from Council Bluffs who became a key figure in the railroad industry. The task force Governor Reynolds appointed to promote efforts in Iowa to mark America’s 250th anniversary met for the first time yesterday and held a kick-off event in the Capitol rotunda Thursday afternoon.

The group’s main website is maintained by the state. The group as social media accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.