Suspects named in break-in at northwest Iowa courthouse

Nationwide arrest warrants are being issued for two suspects in connection with this week’s burglary at the Lyon County Courthouse in Rock Rapids.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Brandon Lyle High Pipe and 18-year-old Luciano Eliseo Sanchez are wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges tied to the break-in that happened overnight on December 16th into the 17th.

Authorities say no one else was in the building at the time and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are now working to locate and arrest the suspects.

(Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)