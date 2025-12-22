Iowa school enrollment drops slightly compared to last year

The Iowa Department of Education reports school enrollment dropped slightly this year.

The Department says the number of K-12 students dropped by around 5,000 or 1% from last year to 515, 221. The state says the drop reflects the declining birth rate nationwide.

The report shows around 9% of public school students, more than 44,500, open enrolled in another public school outside of their home district. Enrollment at Iowa accredited nonpublic schools was up more than eight percent.

The certified enrollment represents students enrolled in school on October 1st.