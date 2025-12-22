Tyler Roehl named offensive coordinator at Iowa State

Tyler Roehl is returning to Iowa State as offensive coordinator after a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions. Roehl previously served as assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Cyclones during their record-setting 2024 season.

Roehl will stay with the Lions through their final game.

Roehl, a West Fargo, North Dakota native, helped the Cyclones to an 11-3 season, a Big 12 Championship game appearance and a Pop-Tarts Bowl championship in his lone season in Ames before coaching the Lions’ tight ends this season. ISU finished the 2024 season ranked No. 15 nationally.

Roehl and Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers have competed against each other both as players and coaches at NDSU and South Dakota State, respectively.

“I’ve competed against Tyler, I’ve coached against him,” Rogers said. “He’s the ultimate competitor and having gone against him as a coach I know he has the mindset and leadership to help our offense be successful.

“His offenses are known for creativity, innovation and toughness, and as a former defensive coordinator, I know how hard those offenses were to prepare for when we competed against one another.”