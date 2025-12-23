Grassley urges Mint to issue commemorative coin honoring women’s suffrage movement

Special quarters will be issued by the U.S. Mint as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence and Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s “shocked” the Treasury Department abandoned a plan to issue a commemorate coin honoring the women’s suffrage movement.

“In my view, this is a very big mistake,” Grassley said during a speech on the Senate floor. “The forthcoming anniversary is a perfect time to honor historical events that made America what it is today. The historic victory won by suffragettes after more than 140 years of fighting for the right to vote is as worthy as any.”

Special quarters will be issued by the U.S. Mint in 2026 as part of the “America 250” celebration, but designs about abolition and the push to pass the 19th amendment have been replaced with designs of the Mayflower and Gettysburg Address. “The story of America is filled with acts of courage and righteous struggles,” Grassley said. “…The history of the suffrage movement has a special place in my heart.” Ruth Corwin Grassley — the senator’s mother — was one of the first women in Iowa, and perhaps in the entire United States, to vote in an election. Grassley’s mother was among a group of Black Hawk and Grundy County women who voted in a local election on August 30th of 1920 — just days after the 19th Amendment went into effect.

Grassley also noted Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt was president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association for 10 years — including 1919, the year women won the right to vote. “We take great pride in what it took to get the 19th Amendment adopted,” Grassley said, “so I hope I can get some reconsideration on the part of the administration about honoring the suffragettes with a coin.”

The U.S. Treasury Secretary approved the final designs for the commemorative dimes, nickels and quarters. The designs will only appear on coins minted in 2026 and the U.S. Mint will start circulating the coins in January. A commemorate penny and half-dollar will be sold to collectors.