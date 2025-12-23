Jon Heacock retires from coaching

After more than 40 seasons spent at the collegiate level, former Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has announced his retirement from coaching.

Heacock, who helped turn the Iowa State defense into one of the nation’s very best and most respected units, was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2017 and was again a nominee from 2022-25.

Heacock’s coaching career spanned time as both a college and high school coach. He spent the last 12 seasons on Matt Campbell’s coaching staff at Toledo and Iowa State, including the last 10 seasons leading a Cyclone defense that went from the bottom of the Big 12 prior to his arrival to annually one of the league’s stingiest units.

“I’m so thankful, grateful and blessed to have worked alongside some of the finest players, support staff members and coaches in America,” Heacock said in an X post announcing his retirement. “I’m certainly thankful and grateful that God chose me to be the defensive coordinator at Iowa State University for 10 years. Ames, Iowa State, the team, and Cyclone Nation: Man, we all did some special stuff together! Thanks to you all!”