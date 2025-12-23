Remains of Iowa Guardsmen killed in Syria to be flown home Dec. 24

The military has announced the remains of the two Iowa National Guard soldiers who were killed in Syria on December 13 will be flown to Iowa tomorrow.

A solemn, private ceremony will be held at the Iowa Air National Guard base at the Des Moines airport for the families of 29-year-old Nate Howard of Marshalltown and 25-year-old Edgar Torres-Tovar of Des Moines. Both soldiers have been posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Obituaries have been posted online for Howard and Torres-Tovar. Both obituaries indicate the date of funeral services for the two soldiers will be announced later.