Stopping holiday traffic for a selfie can land Iowans on the naughty list

It’s the time of year when many Iowans like to pack the family into the minivan at dusk, switch the radio to Christmas music, and drive around town taking in the colorful holiday light displays. AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says if you’ll be making the rounds, remember to follow the rules of the road — and don’t stop dead on the street to take selfies.

“You want to remain focused on driving. A carload of family is definitely fun, and you want to enjoy the lights, but make sure you’re not stopping in traffic to take pictures,” Ortner says. “Some of those displays are pretty amazing, and while driving slow is great and the lights are beautiful, they can also be a distraction, so pull over to a safe place and take your photo.”

Some spectacular holiday displays across Iowa may rival the fictional Clark Griswold’s house, but while the lights are stunning to look at, they can also be a dangerous distraction.

“Make sure everybody in the car is buckled up. You’re still on the road, things can happen,” Ortner says “As the driver, stay focused on the road. Just like we talked about at Halloween, there’s going to be extra people walking the streets, driving the streets, young children who may be playing in the snow. Make sure if you are taking photos, that you’re one, you’re not driving — make sure the driver is not the person taking the photos.”

Many Iowa communities have professionally-lit, drive-through light displays, but those shows demand drivers stay vigilant so the jolly mood isn’t wrecked by a fender bender.

“There’s parks, golf courses, neighborhoods, some are walk-through, but if you’re driving, stay vigilant on avoiding those distractions,” Ortner says. “Make sure you’re taking the time, and if you are the driver, take time for yourself. Pull over. Get out. Enjoy the lights, just like your passengers are.”

Ortner says it’s important for drivers to keep their mind and their eyes on the road.

“When you leave those drive-through parks, turn your lights back on. A lot of times, they tell you to turn those off as you drive through to see the holiday lights a little better,” Ortner says. “Make sure you wear the appropriate winter gear in the car in case of an emergency, and keep your roadside emergency kit handy: blankets, water, snacks, flashlights, the things that if you do have to stop for a while and the temperatures drop, you can stay warm, hydrated and fed.”

For more tips, visit www.aaa.com.