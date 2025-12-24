Iowans line major street to pay their respects to fallen Guardsmen

The plane carrying the remains of two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria on December 13 landed early this afternoon at the Des Moines Airport.

Iowa National Guard leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds alongside Senator Joni Ernst and Congressman Zach Nunn saluted the coffins of Staff Sergeants Nate Howard of Marshalltown and Edgar Torres-Tovar of Des Moines. The Iowa National Guard’s Honor Guard carried each coffin to a waiting hearse. The soldiers’ families were there as well for the private event. At about 1:30, law enforcement vehicles led each hearse out of the airport and onto a major Des Moines street named for a soldier who died in World War One. Iowans lined Fleur Drive, many with American flags, to pay their respects.

The hearses carried the soldiers to the funeral homes in Des Moines and Marshalltown that are handling local arrangements. Howard’s funeral will be held Saturday morning at Marshalltown High School. Torres-Tovar’s funeral will be Monday. The time and location have not been announced.

The Iowa National Guard has posthumously promoted both men to the rank of staff sergeant.