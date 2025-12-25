Taking it easy on the treats can bring Iowans a heathier holiday

Many Iowans will be sitting down to fabulous family feasts today while the amount and types of foods you eat can have a big impact on how you feel.

Jade Williams, a nurse practitioner at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says it can be a challenge -not- to overeat when you’re surrounded by loved ones and a wealth of culinary choices.

“People tend to eat more because the food is visible,” Williams says. “Portions tend to be more large and there’s a variety. Research notes that a buffet increases the average intake by up to 30-percent, and holiday tables check all those boxes.”

Williams says eating tends to be socially encouraged and if everyone else is noshing, you may find yourself having an extra helping, too.

“We also found that eating 15 to 40-percent more when dining with others compared to eating alone, holiday gatherings amplify this because the meals tend to last longer — and we try everything,” Williams says. “Food is tied to tradition as well as emotion, and sugary and high fat foods activate those dopamine reward pathways.”

The holidays can bring a combination of stress, celebration and nostalgia. When those things mix, Williams says it can create a “reward stacking” effect, making treats seem all the more irresistible, and too much of a good thing can upset one’s gut.

“During the holidays, when we’re eating richer foods and often breaking our normal routines, this ecosystem can become a bit stressed. Unfortunately, those late night meals, alcohol, irregular schedules and altered gut motility and digestion are going to play a part. This partly will explain why the holiday food can feel heavier, and that leads to more bloating or GI distress.”

Try drinking a full glass of water before the meal, and make an effort to eat more fruits and vegetables, in addition to the holiday specialties.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)