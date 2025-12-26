Eastern Iowa man claims $1 million Powerball prize

An eastern Iowa man was at the Iowa Lottery’s main office in central Iowa today to claim a $1 million prize.

Iowa Lottery officials announced this afternoon that William Zak of Dysart bought at Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Vinton for the drawing last Saturday and his ticket matched the first five numbers on that December 20, 2025 drawing. It missed the Powerball number, but was still one of just eight tickets sold in the country to win a $1 million prize from that night’s drawing.

A ticket sold in Arkansas matched all the numbers for the Christmas Eve Powerball drawing for a $1.8 billion jackpot. Iowa Lottery officials say over $4.5 million in tickets were sold in Iowa for the last two Powerball drawings.