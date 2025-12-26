Iowa deer hunters are warned about the dangers of tree stands

A national study shows falls from tree stands are now the leading cause of injury for deer hunters, even exceeding the risk of gunshot wounds. With more than 100,000 deer hunters predicted in Iowa this season, an expert is offering suggestions to help even the odds.

Megan Anderson, an injury prevention coordinator at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says one of the top causes of tree stand falls is human error, where a hunter simply loses their balance.

“We can have equipment or structural issues, so deterioration of the stand or equipment breaking can cause falls,” Anderson says. “Then, environmental factors, so if there’s rain or if there’s morning dew, oftentimes hunters are getting in and out of the stand when it’s dark and so stands can be slippery, especially in the morning in the evening.”

Falls from tree stands can be fatal, though she says hunters are more likely to survive.

“When we’re talking about falls, we see broken bones, so extremities, mostly arms, legs, hips,” Anderson says. “You can get head injuries from falls, and then spinal injuries can happen, too, that could cause up to paralysis from high falls.”

She says Iowa deer hunters should consider taking some simple precautions that could help to prevent this type of fall from a tree stand.

“Thinking about safety equipment, so always using that full body harness is really good,” Anderson says. “If you can use a tow line so you’re not trying to carry your gear with you, that way you have at least three points of contact at all times on the tree stand, that’s really helpful. And then making sure that someone knows your location, so where you’ll be and when you’ll plan to return.”

When a hunter gets in place, she says it’s wise to check for cell reception, and if there’s no signal, to consider carrying a two-way radio in case there’s a problem. While higher might be better in some situations, Anderson says tree stands don’t have to be towering above everything else in the woods, as lower is safer.

“We often see falls with injuries at 15 to 20 feet, and it’s recommended to have your stand about 10 feet or less,” she says. “Less than 10 feet, less serious injuries. The higher you get, the higher the fall, the more likely to have a serious injury from that.”

Studies find more than 80 percent of firearm hunters and 90 percent of bow hunters hunt from a treestand or an elevated position.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.