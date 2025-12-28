Guardsman killed in Syria to be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

by | Dec 28, 2025

The remains of Staff Sergeants Edgar Torres-Tovar of Des Moines and Nate Howard of Marshalltown were honorably returned to Iowa Dec. 24, 2025. (Photos provided by Iowa National Guard)

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Marshalltown to pay their respects to Staff Sergeant Nate Howard, one of two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed this month while on active duty in Syria. The Marshalltown funeral home that handled the funeral arrangements posted a message on Facebook, saying “everyone in the community has felt the heaviness” of the family’s loss.

Governor Kim Reynolds, in a written statement posted on social media, said Howard “was a beloved son, husband, friend, and a true hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country….A grateful state honors him and celebrates his life. May God bless his family and grant him eternal peace.”

The funeral for Staff Sergeant Edgar Torres-Tovar will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the America’s Catholic Church in Des Moines. After the mass, Torres-Tovar will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Share this:
Radio Iowa