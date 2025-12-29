Iowa blizzard closes Interstate 35 from Ames to Clear Lake

A cold front blew into Iowa Sunday bringing blizzard conditions that closed down Interstate 35 from Ames north to Clear Lake, and spawned snow squalls across central and eastern Iowa.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan says more snow and winds in excess of 50 miles an hour led to the blizzard conditions, while the snow squalls are a shorter lasting event. “Snow squall warnings actually can cover a wide variety of things. In this case, the quick reduced visibility greatly deterioration or quick deterioration of travel and roadways. In addition, you can have flash freeze with those,” he says.

The flash freeze changes precipitation, and driving conditions quickly. “Cold air coming in, snow melting on the roadways or any residual wetness from the rain previous to that, and so we actually got a lot of iced up areas as all that cold air came in with those as well,” he says. Donovan says the snow squalls typically last an hour, while blizzards last three hours or more.

He says it’s not going to be nice out there this morning. “Early morning wind chills will be near 25 below across northern Iowa, more of a five to 15 below as you get in the central and southern Iowa. So quite cold, especially considering what we’ve had lately, and in addition there’s certainly going to be some hazardous travel as well in the morning,” he says.

Donovan says things will thaw out a little on Tuesday. “We are going to have a bit more warmer air coming in I guess so to speak, coming back in by Tuesday,” Donovan says. “So we are so looking at high temperatures in those upper 20s to mid 30s and that should be enough with usually get enough radiation through any clouds or any sunshine should help melt off the roadways that any residuals there.”

Donovan says the colder temperatures make it tougher for the anti-icing materials the DOT uses to work and continued blowing snow this morning will be an issue.