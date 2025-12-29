Iowa’s cancer rate is rising, so the best defense is to get screened

Health studies project more than 21,000 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in Iowans next year, while 6,300 Iowans will die from cancer — and both numbers are rising.

Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, says the best way Iowans can beat the odds is to get screened every year, and she suggests making a New Year’s resolution to schedule a doctor’s appointment before December ends.

“Just 51% of adults in the U.S. have had a routine medical appointment or routine cancer screening in the last year,” Hoyos says. “The challenge with this is we’re seeing a decline in the number of people going to these routine appointments, a 10-percentage point drop from our 2024 survey.”

Studies show that In Iowa, breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancers make up roughly half of all cancer cases, while lung cancer remains the most common cause of cancer deaths in Iowa, accounting for about one out of every four cancer deaths.

“Fundamentally, many people don’t realize they need to be screened, and that’s especially true if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms or they don’t have a family history of cancer,” Hoyos says.

Cancer screenings need to be done every year, before you develop any symptoms, as she says early detection can lead to more treatment options, and more time with the people you love.

“Routine screenings are important for everyone, even if you really know your body and you feel like you would know if something’s going on, very often, cancer doesn’t show any signs or symptoms in the early stages, and the vast majority of cancer cases are diagnosed in people with no family history,” Hoyos says. “So everyone, regardless of family history and if they’re feeling great, should be getting screened.”

The Cancer in Iowa Report, released every February, finds Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate in the country, behind only Kentucky, and Iowa has the fastest-rising rate of new cancer cases. The 2025 report showed 171,000 Iowans are now considered cancer survivors, or about one in every 20 Iowans, and they’ll need long-term medical attention.