Iowa heart expert says shoveling too much snow can be a killer

This is the deadliest week of the year for heart attacks in Iowa, and one potential cause is overexertion which, for many of us, can stem from shoveling snow.

Rob Gavora, chief administrative officer at MercyOne-Iowa Heart Center in Des Moines, says shoveling is a chore many of us face routinely and it can also be lethal if you push too hard.

“Yes, it definitely is a risk,” Gavora says. “Actually, even just being out in the cold in general can sometimes restrict blood flow. Unusual activities like that, indulging in certain types of foods or not exercising, anything that is different for folks, or getting them off their routines just increases your risk for having some type of event.”

Know your bodies’ limits and don’t overextend. Gavora says some Iowans may need to consider hiring out their snow removal, or abandoning the shovel for something more powerful.

“If there are different ways to snow blow, have somebody else help with some of that work so it’s broken up is definitely recommended,” Gavora says. “It’s also recommended to have somebody who, if you are again someone who does need to shovel, that you’re not outside for more than 10, 15, 20 minutes. And take breaks. Don’t have just one long episode or event that might be straying from the norm in terms of how you normally work out, especially being out in the cold for that long period of time.”

A study from the American Heart Association finds more Iowans die from heart attacks during the last week of December than any other week of the year, while nationwide, the most cardiac deaths occur on December 25th, followed by December 26th and January 1st.