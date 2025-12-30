Top Iowa Political Stories of 2025

The decisions this year by two politicians who were the first women to win races in Iowa for U.S. Senate and for governor have rearranged the landscape for next year’s Primary and General Elections.

In April, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would not seek reelection in 2026. “It’s time to step back and pass that baton to the next person to step in,” Reynolds told reporters.

In May, State Auditor Rob Sand — the only Democrat currently serving in statewide office — made it official and kicked off his campaign for governor. “This state really needs a new direction,” Sand said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “I think most Iowans agree with that.”

By the end of November, five Republicans had announced they’re running for governor, including Congressman Randy Feenstra. “Washington isn’t me,” Feenstra said at a campaign kickoff event in Sioux Center. “…I want to be together with you. I want to be right here, fighting and taking this state to new heights.”

Zach Lahn of Belle Plaine is a businessman and farmer. “I’m my own biggest donor in this campaign and I’m here to tell you right now I cannot and will not be bought,” Lahn said on the day he announced his campaign.

Three pastors are in the GOP race for governor. Adam Steen is a former state agency director. “I am the faith guy. I’m the Jesus guy,” Steen said during his campaign kick-off event at a Pleasant Hill church. “I’m the ‘Make America Great Again’ guy.”

Republican Representative Eddie Andrews of Johnston and former Iowa House member Brad Sherman of Williamsburg are also campaigning for governor.

In September, Republican Joni Ernst announced she wouldn’t run for a third term in the U.S. Senate. Ernst cited her 2014 campaign pledge to serve no more than 12 years as a senator. “We are all dispensable. I think people need to understand that,” Ernst said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “I think we all need to understand that.”

President Trump quickly endorsed Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “We’re embarking on a journey to continue fighting alongside President Trump to transform the ‘America First’ agenda into our ‘America First’ future,” Hinson said during a campaign kickoff event in Marion.

Republican Jim Carlin, a former state senator, is running again for the U.S. Senate after an unsuccessful challenge of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in 2022.

Three Democrats are running the U.S. Senate. State Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs is a two-time golden medalist in the Paralympics. “I have got the grit to go out and talk about the kitchen table issues that actually matter,” Turek said during an interview with Radio Iowa.

Zach Walls of Coralville is a state senator. “I decided to run because Iowans are working hard, but aren’t getting ahead,” Wahls told Radio Iowa as he launched his campaign.

Nathan Sage of Indianola is a Marine veteran and former executive director of the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce. “The people that are doing all they can to make this country run, all they get out of it is trying to survive instead of thriving,” Sage said during an interview with Radio Iowa early this year.

Two major laws took effect this year. Governor Kim Reynolds backed making it illegal for motorists to handle a cell phone while driving. Another law she signed requires all schools to ban students from using their cell phones during class. “It’s a great example of how we can come together to support simple, common sense solutions that can make an overwhelmingly positive difference,” Reynolds said.

In June, Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have established new guidelines that could have blocked construction of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Ethanol advocates praised the governor’s veto, but some fellow Republicans like Representative Bobby Kaufmann harshly criticized it. “Kim Reynolds has failed the State of Iowa,” Kaufmann told Radio Iowa on the day the veto was announced. “Her legacy is now spitting in the face of landowners.”

