How Iowans can tell if they have the holiday blues or Seasonal Affective Disorder

New Year’s Day is a time for reflection, resolutions and renewal, but for some Iowans, it’s just another blah, boring winter day to hole up inside, which could be a sign of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Christie Harris, wellness education specialist at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says some of us will feel depressed, low on energy, having no interest in anything, with a worst-case scenario being thoughts of death or suicide. In many cases, Harris says it’s a relatively easy cure.

“Try to get some natural sunlight, that’s the best way that we can do it, and if you can’t do that, you can definitely talk to your healthcare provider, because there are some alternatives,” Harris says. “There’s some vitamins that we can take to help to increase our energy levels, and there’s also light therapy that can be done as well.” That light therapy involves sitting under a special, high-intensity lamp for a period of time daily.

Studies find between 35- and 50-million Americans suffer from SAD, and those who were susceptible to it one winter are likely to see it return. Harris says if you think you may have SAD, there are several questions to ask yourself:

“Are you noticing a change in your energy levels? Are you noticing that you’re starting to withdraw a little bit more than maybe what you were doing before, so, socially isolating yourself?” Harris says. “Maybe your food consumption has changed. We crave certain foods during the winter. They tend to be kind of some of those carb-heavy type foods.”

Another indicator could be difficulty concentrating, or a change in sleeping patterns, where you’re tired all the time and find it hard to get out of bed in the morning, or just the opposite, having a difficult time falling or staying asleep. If any of the symptoms sound familiar, Harris says to seek professional help.

“Winter in this area can be long, and there’s no reason why we need to feel that way,” Harris says. “For some people, it could be they just feel a little glummy from time to time, and that might be something that they can press through. For other people, it can be a lot more severe than that.”

Some people can overcome SAD by engaging in physical activity which can boost their mood and energy levels, while others may benefit from practices like yoga, meditation, tai chi, and deep breathing exercises.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.