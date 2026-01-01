Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator talks year end numbers

Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Tina Eick says she is happy with the numbers as the calendar year ends.

“At the end of November, we’re sitting pretty good. The casinos are running at half a percentage down for the calendar year, and on the sports wagering side, the books revenue wise are up 22%,” she says. Competition has continued to pick up for Iowa’s operations.

The most recent is the start of mobile sports book wagering in Missouri. “Absolutely I would anticipate there’s going to be a huge interest in that for people in Missouri. I’m cautiously optimistic that given the eleven strong operators that we have in Iowa, that we will continue to have strong interest in Iowa,” Eick says.

Eick says they will know more in the coming months about how that competition has impacted Iowa’s casinos. “When those numbers come in, that first set of numbers come in January, that’s absolutely what we’ll be looking at. To see how things shake out with that new competition in Missouri,” she says.

Eick says the casinos have held their own, even in the face of some big winter storms. “Weather is a wild card and we saw exactly that in the last few days of November. As I talked with different GM’s they definitely were impacted by the wild weather we had over the Thanksgiving weekend,” Eick says. She says a better weather outlook here at the end of December is good to see.

Eick says the IRGC has pushed casinos to reinvest in their properties to keep them up to date as a way to answer the competition at the borders. She says the Omaha/Council Bluffs area is an example of how that has paid off as a survey predicted they would lose as much as 40% of their business across the border. “The impact has not been anywhere near that 30 to 45% range. It’s more been in the 10 to 15% range, so that’s great news,” she says.

The end of December will mark the end of the first half of the fiscal year for Iowa’s casinos and sports books.